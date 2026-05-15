Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.6440, with a volume of 11422388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

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Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 590,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,709 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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