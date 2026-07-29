Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Glj Research raised their price target on the stock from $21.70 to $24.47. The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $38.89. Glj Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $37.1320, with a volume of 1,705,886 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $37.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.93.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,080,160. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability held up better than growth. Enphase reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.46, in line with expectations, while revenue of $291.9 million slightly exceeded consensus. Management highlighted robust gross margins and continued execution despite a challenging market. Enphase Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Enphase reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.46, in line with expectations, while revenue of $291.9 million slightly exceeded consensus. Management highlighted robust gross margins and continued execution despite a challenging market. Positive Sentiment: New products could expand Enphase’s addressable market. The company is accelerating its strategy for AI data centers and has launched products including solutions for data centers and the IQ EV Charger 2. It also published a white paper for its Kestrel fifth-generation custom ASIC, designed to improve security, connectivity and power management across microinverters, batteries, EV chargers and solid-state transformers. Enphase Unveils Kestrel ASIC White Paper

The company is accelerating its strategy for AI data centers and has launched products including solutions for data centers and the IQ EV Charger 2. It also published a white paper for its Kestrel fifth-generation custom ASIC, designed to improve security, connectivity and power management across microinverters, batteries, EV chargers and solid-state transformers. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly consistent with expectations. Enphase forecast third-quarter revenue of $290 million to $320 million, with a midpoint of approximately $305 million versus analyst expectations of $308.8 million. This suggests limited near-term upside but no major guidance reset. Enphase Meets Q2 Expectations

Enphase forecast third-quarter revenue of $290 million to $320 million, with a midpoint of approximately $305 million versus analyst expectations of $308.8 million. This suggests limited near-term upside but no major guidance reset. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and earnings remain below last year’s levels. Second-quarter revenue fell 19.6% year over year to $291.9 million, while EPS declined from $0.69 to $0.46. Analysts are focused on whether new products can offset the company’s current growth slowdown.

Second-quarter revenue fell 19.6% year over year to $291.9 million, while EPS declined from $0.69 to $0.46. Analysts are focused on whether new products can offset the company’s current growth slowdown. Negative Sentiment: U.S. demand remains a significant headwind. Recent coverage described lower U.S. sales despite stronger European demand, creating uncertainty about the pace of the solar-market recovery. GLJ Research maintains a “sell” rating and raised its price target only to $24.47, implying substantial downside from recent trading levels. GLJ Research Enphase Price Target

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The business had revenue of $291.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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