Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.2780. Approximately 1,515,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,383,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Enphase Energy's revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $893,792.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,080,160. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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