Enpro Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:NPO)

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enpro has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enpro to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

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Enpro Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:NPO traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.20. 94,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average of $241.76. Enpro has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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