Enpro (NPO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Enpro to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $323.6750 million for the quarter. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enpro to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enpro alerts: Sign Up

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.15. Enpro has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $390.42.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enpro in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1,651.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 34.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 270,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 172,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enpro by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,149,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enpro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enpro wasn't on the list.

While Enpro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here