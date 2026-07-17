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Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Entain logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Entain Plc has received a consensus "Buy" recommendation from seven research firms covering the stock, with all seven analysts rating it a buy.
  • The average 12-month price target from analysts is GBX 1,013, with recent targets ranging from GBX 750 to GBX 1,200.
  • Shares opened at GBX 567, well below the stock’s 12-month high of GBX 1,031.50 and slightly above its recent 50-day average of GBX 552.63.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Entain.

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,013.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,028 price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 988 price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,025 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entain

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 567 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 591.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 500.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,031.50.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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Analyst Recommendations for Entain (LON:ENT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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