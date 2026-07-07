Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.17, but opened at $135.05. Entegris shares last traded at $132.6810, with a volume of 395,655 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,999,860 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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