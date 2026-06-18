Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Up 8.4% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.89 and last traded at $170.5640. Approximately 603,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,953,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 12.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $6,373,968.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegris by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,025,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $21,880,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $17,909,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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