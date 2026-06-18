Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now >
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

3 Space ETFs for a Timely Investment

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 18, 2026
A rocket launches at sunset with an upward-trending green stock chart overlaid on the sky.

Key Points

  • Though SpaceX has not yet made its way into the portfolios of many ETFs yet, it may have contributed to market-beating returns by some space-focused funds.
  • Established space funds UFO and ARKX both have strong records of success in recent quarters, although their strategies differ somewhat.
  • ORBX is a brand-new space ETF that is largely untested but that comes with a lower fee than those above.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Procure Space ETF.

Despite significant apprehensions many investors have about its massive valuation, SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX has been on a meteoric rise in its early days of trading. The pesky valuation concern—coupled with an unusually small float and the potential for significant pressure on insiders to sell shares down the line—means that many investors who might otherwise be tempted to enter a position in SPCX may instead choose not to, at least not in the immediate aftermath of the largest-ever IPO.

The whole space industry may end up getting a boost because of the excitement over SpaceX, meaning that it could be an opportune time for investors to build exposure to other stocks without the same level of risk as the massive newcomer. Space exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may help to mitigate risk by accessing a broader basket of stocks within the industry. Before some of these funds rebalance, they will likely provide access to the broader industry without necessarily holding SpaceX shares directly—though investors should, of course, watch for whether and when they add a SpaceX position to their list.

UFO Is an All-Purpose Space Fund With Appealing Diversification and Returns

The Procure Space ETF NASDAQ: UFO is a go-to space fund with about $1 billion in assets and a strong one-month average trading volume above 2 million. The fund appears likely to remain highly liquid, making it a great option for investors seeking the flexibility to enter and exit a position—or modify its size—frequently as the industry continues to evolve.

Procure Space ETF Today

Procure Space ETF stock logo
UFOUFO 90-day performance
Procure Space ETF
$49.34 -1.72 (-3.37%)
As of 12:21 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$26.48
$68.21
Dividend Yield
0.32%
Assets Under Management
$951.41 million
Add to Watchlist

UFO's focus on space names across developed markets means its roughly 50 positions can capture developments in technology anywhere they happen. U.S. companies dominate about 70% of the portfolio, but investors in UFO will also gain exposure to firms from Canada, the Netherlands, Japan, and many other parts of the world.

UFO's mandate is also sufficiently broad to allow it to benefit from advances across the entire space industry, from satellite companies to ground equipment and rocket makers to telecoms firms and more.

As such, the portfolio is fairly split between industrials and communications firms, although it also holds stocks from other sectors as well.

At a net expense ratio of 0.75%, UFO is not the cheapest fund available, but its performance this year may make the expense ratio worthwhile: this ETF has returned about 30% year-to-date (YTD) and has almost doubled in the last 12 months.

Space and Defense Combine to Outperform the Market With ARKX

An actively managed alternative to UFO is the ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF BATS: ARKX, which comes in at the same annual fee of 0.75%. ARKX is also comparable in terms of asset base and trading volume. What distinguishes this fund is a narrower portfolio of 43 companies that are involved in either space exploration or defense—this includes firms in autonomous mobility and battery technology as well as rocket and robotics makers, 3D printing companies, and more.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Today

ARKXARKX 90-day performance
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF
$34.09 -0.42 (-1.22%)
As of 12:24 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$21.88
$37.89
Assets Under Management
$1.09 billion
Add to Watchlist

As a result, some of the firms in ARKX's portfolio are not pure-play space stocks—the top position, for example, is semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices Inc. NASDAQ: AMD.

Still, ARKX is not limited exclusively to domestic stocks and does hold some international positions, but at a much smaller percentage than UFO (ARKX's portfolio is roughly 90% U.S. companies).

These may be modest trade-offs, given that ARKX has also shown strong performance in recent months. The fund has returned 20% YTD and almost 60% in the past year. It may therefore appeal to investors seeking some space exposure with a bit less of a thematic focus on that area than UFO provides.

A Low-Cost New Entrant That's Untested So Far

The Global X Space Tech ETF NASDAQ: ORBX launched in April 2026 and has net assets of only about $58 million, making it significantly smaller—and potentially higher-risk—than the other funds above. However, it also comes with a lower fee of 0.50% per year. ORBX focuses on an index of global space businesses involved in developing rockets and launch systems, providing technology and components, delivering satellites and services, and so on.

Global X Space Tech ETF Today

ORBXORBX 90-day performance
Global X Space Tech ETF
$52.63 -2.04 (-3.73%)
As of 12:20 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$48.32
$79.71
Assets Under Management
$57.56 million
Add to Watchlist

ORBX has three dozen positions, but close to 30% of the portfolio is given over to just two companies—Rocket Lab Corp. NASDAQ: RKLB and AST SpaceMobile Inc. NASDAQ: ASTS. Domestic stocks are about 78% of the basket, followed by Japanese and Canadian names, as well as companies from a host of other countries.

With much less of a track record than UFO or ARKX, ORBX may be harder to assess; its all-time return is modestly positive, but that could certainly change over time.

With the launch of SpaceX, investors may want to watch how this lower-cost alternative adapts going forward.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Procure Space ETF Right Now?

Before you consider Procure Space ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procure Space ETF wasn't on the list.

While Procure Space ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Procure Space ETF (UFO)N/A$49.55-3.0%0.32%18.98Hold$49.55
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX)N/A$34.20-0.9%N/A28.18Moderate Buy$34.20
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
3.4975 of 5 stars		$529.623.3%N/A173.37Moderate Buy$430.68
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
2.4391 of 5 stars		$104.39-3.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$102.76
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
1.6182 of 5 stars		$78.86-7.7%N/AN/AReduce$81.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines