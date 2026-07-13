Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.6842.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,251,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,369,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,951,668,000 after buying an additional 870,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. Entergy has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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