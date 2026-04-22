Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8970 per share and revenue of $3.0844 billion for the quarter. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Entergy has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $117.81.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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