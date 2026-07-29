Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Entergy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here