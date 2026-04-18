Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $117.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $239,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,517 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 91.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here