Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.75.

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Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.84. 102,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $182.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.15 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $75,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,499.30. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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