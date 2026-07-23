Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.68, but opened at $59.61. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 164,617 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.20). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $182.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.15 million.

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Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Enterprise Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Financial Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Financial Services this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $75,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,424,499.30. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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