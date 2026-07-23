Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.7420 per share and revenue of $13.5692 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,116,333 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $612,870,000 after acquiring an additional 883,983 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $459,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,825,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $218,810,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,978,731 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $127,558,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,373,129 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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