Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.7750. Approximately 3,889,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,243,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,112,119 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $99,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Palms Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,905,939 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,475 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,085 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,510,036 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $144,592,000 after acquiring an additional 327,807 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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