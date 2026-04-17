Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.6620. 8,178,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,683,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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