Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $32,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,179.50. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 11,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $155,216.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 198,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,591,573.40. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,975 shares of company stock valued at $540,444 over the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,072,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,148,000 after buying an additional 206,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.38. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 565.48%.The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 million. Research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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