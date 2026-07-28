Entravision Communications (EVC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.69. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 324,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $3,139,713.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,107,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,317.94. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $5,967,316.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,974,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,170,072.50. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,821,690 shares of company stock valued at $39,075,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVC

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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