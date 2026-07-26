Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

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Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enviri

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Enviri has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $621.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $160,410.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,354.50. The trade was a 102.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviri

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enviri by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enviri by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enviri by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enviri by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company's stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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