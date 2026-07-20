Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $22.8350, with a volume of 15278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVRI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enviri to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enviri

Enviri Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $633.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.37 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enviri Corporation will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $160,410.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,354.50. This represents a 102.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enviri by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enviri by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enviri by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enviri

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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