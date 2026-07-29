Envista (NVST) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $716.4940 million for the quarter. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.03 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Envista's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Envista has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Envista by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,240 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Envista from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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