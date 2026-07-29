Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Up 6.4% - What's Next?

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.6790. Approximately 1,429,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,890,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Get Envista alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envista from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Envista Trading Up 5.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Envista by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Envista by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Envista by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Envista, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Envista wasn't on the list.

While Envista currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here