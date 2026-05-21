EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.55.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across multiple periods for EOG, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, while keeping a Strong Buy rating. Higher profit expectations can lift investor confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across multiple periods for EOG, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, while keeping a rating. Higher profit expectations can lift investor confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: EOG was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists, including both the general Strong Buy list and the income stocks list. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract new buyers and momentum-focused investors. Article Title

EOG was added to Zacks’ lists, including both the general Strong Buy list and the income stocks list. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract new buyers and momentum-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note highlighted EOG as a “great momentum stock” , reinforcing the idea that the shares have strong price action and investor interest. Article Title

Another Zacks note highlighted EOG as a , reinforcing the idea that the shares have strong price action and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article, “EOG Resources: $8.5 Billion Shareholder Rewards Inbound,” suggests a potentially large capital-return story, which is typically supportive for an energy producer if cash flows remain strong. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha article, “EOG Resources: $8.5 Billion Shareholder Rewards Inbound,” suggests a potentially large capital-return story, which is typically supportive for an energy producer if cash flows remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target to $155 from $167 while keeping a Market Perform rating. The lower target is a mild headwind, but the new target still sits above the current trading level. Article Title

Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target to $155 from $167 while keeping a rating. The lower target is a mild headwind, but the new target still sits above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains at Moderate Buy, which signals constructive sentiment but does not represent a major new catalyst. Article Title

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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