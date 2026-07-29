Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $68.3170 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.32 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

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Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, insider Michelle Buczkowski sold 11,469 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $67,323.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,242 shares in the company, valued at $347,750.54. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $371,001.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 887,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,982,090.72. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,307 shares of company stock worth $1,882,877. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,317,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $11,840,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $18,142,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,974,160 shares of the company's stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $5,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company's stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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