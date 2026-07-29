Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 31191773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Specifically, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 159,154 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $574,545.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,947,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,030,785.46. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $371,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 887,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,090.72. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $98,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $679,657.44. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 6.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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