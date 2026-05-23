Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Eos Energy Enterprises logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham & Company LLC upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to “moderate buy.” The move comes amid a mix of analyst opinions, with the broader consensus still sitting at Hold and an average price target of $10.94.
  • Recent earnings came in better than expected. Eos reported $0.12 EPS versus expectations for a loss of ($0.22), and revenue of $56.96 million also topped estimates.
  • Insider and institutional activity has been active. CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 60,000 shares, while some institutional investors increased their holdings; institutions now own about 54.87% of the stock.
  • Interested in Eos Energy Enterprises? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a "moderate buy" rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 60,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,413,549.50. This represents a 4.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 7,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $54,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 135,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,811.38. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 115,150 shares of company stock worth $692,962 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises Right Now?

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines