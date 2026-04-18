EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.5625.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $131.18 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $121.63 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Further Reading

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