EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.3571.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "cautious" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.EPAM Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,068.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 90,871 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,655.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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