ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine Marion Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Marion sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $531,604.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,123,410.19. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 478,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,586. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $649.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ePlus's dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ePlus presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ePlus by 856.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company's stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus Inc NASDAQ: PLUS is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients' strategic objectives.

The company's offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

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