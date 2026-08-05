Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine Marion Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
ePlus logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ePlus CFO Elaine Marion sold 5,514 shares at an average price of $96.41, generating approximately $531,605. Following the transaction, she retained 84,259 shares valued at about $8.12 million.
  • ePlus reported quarterly EPS of $1.28, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.19, while revenue of $649.11 million also surpassed estimates. Shares recently traded at $94.56, near their 52-week high of $98.14.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27, equivalent to an annualized $1.08 payout and a 1.1% yield. Analysts maintain an overall “Hold” rating, while institutional investors own 93.8% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Marion sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $531,604.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,123,410.19. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 478,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,586. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $649.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ePlus's dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ePlus presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ePlus by 856.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company's stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus Inc NASDAQ: PLUS is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients' strategic objectives.

The company's offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in ePlus Right Now?

Before you consider ePlus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ePlus wasn't on the list.

While ePlus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines