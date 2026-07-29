EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $196.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.13 million. EPR Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.410-5.570 EPS.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. 804,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,462. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,693,000 after purchasing an additional 348,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,101,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Huntington started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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