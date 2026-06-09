EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.6429.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 target price on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $541,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $82,823,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,633,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,055,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,895,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.6%

EPR Properties stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The company had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.17%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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