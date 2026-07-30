EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $63.9740, with a volume of 804794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

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Key EPR Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting EPR Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter FFO was $1.42 per share , up from $1.24 a year earlier and above the $1.35 consensus estimate. Revenue increased approximately 10% to 30% year over year, depending on the reporting measure, and exceeded analysts’ forecasts. EPR Properties Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter FFO was , up from $1.24 a year earlier and above the $1.35 consensus estimate. Revenue increased approximately 10% to 30% year over year, depending on the reporting measure, and exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Positive Sentiment: EPR raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.41–$5.57 , from its previous $5.37–$5.53 range and above the $5.31 analyst consensus. The higher outlook suggests management expects continued operating strength. EPR Properties Boosts Investments and Updates 2026 Outlook

EPR raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to , from its previous $5.37–$5.53 range and above the $5.31 analyst consensus. The higher outlook suggests management expects continued operating strength. Positive Sentiment: The REIT also increased its 2026 investment-spending guidance, signaling greater confidence in expanding its experiential real estate portfolio and potentially supporting future growth. EPR Properties Raises 2026 Investment Spending Guidance

The REIT also increased its 2026 investment-spending guidance, signaling greater confidence in expanding its experiential real estate portfolio and potentially supporting future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to assign EPR a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating a constructive but not uniformly bullish view. EPR Properties Receives Moderate Buy Consensus Rating

Brokerages continue to assign EPR a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating a constructive but not uniformly bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $0.79, while beating estimates, declined from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. That year-over-year comparison may temper the positive reaction, although FFO and revenue trends were stronger measures for this REIT.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. EPR Properties's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's payout ratio is currently 115.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,917.43. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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