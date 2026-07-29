EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.410-5.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 804,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.410-5.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $792,780. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $268,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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