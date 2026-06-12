Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.91 and last traded at $159.1230, with a volume of 2529911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.06.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.67.

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Equifax Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Explore Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $197,018,000 after acquiring an additional 163,866 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $701,986,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,071 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $212,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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