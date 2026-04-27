Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $210.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.88.

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Equifax Stock Up 1.4%

EFX stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.95. 61,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,775. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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