Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.36. 2,245,205 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,097. Equifax has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $281.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,567.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,035,259.16. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 82.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here