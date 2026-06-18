Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $153.84 and last traded at $154.4760, with a volume of 1959690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $191.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 310.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $753,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $609,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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