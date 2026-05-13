Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $161.64 and last traded at $164.0640, with a volume of 54843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.06.

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Equifax Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,808. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 82.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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