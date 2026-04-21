Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.340-8.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Equifax also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

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Equifax Stock Up 1.1%

Equifax stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32. Equifax has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $281.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Equifax by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 408 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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