Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $1,240.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $1,200.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $1,173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,102.58.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,077.47. 592,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,001.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $293,162.95. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,105,226.86. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 266.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Equinix

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About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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