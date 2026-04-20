Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,095.81 and last traded at $1,094.3750, with a volume of 13723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,088.62.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,046.57.

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Equinix Stock Up 0.6%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $972.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $852.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $426,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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