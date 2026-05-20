Equinix's (EQIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,235.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Guggenheim's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,057.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,030.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $11,980,800. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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