Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.86.

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Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.61. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

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