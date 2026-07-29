Equinox Gold (EQX) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $752.1840 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%.The firm had revenue of $861.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 224.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equinox Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,634,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinox Gold from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $8,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company's stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

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