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EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ:EQPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • EquipmentShare.com has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 12 analysts, with six buys, five holds and one sell. The average 1-year price target is about $36.33.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Wells Fargo cut its target to $25 while keeping an overweight rating, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage at neutral with a $22 target, and Citizens JMP reaffirmed market outperform with a $42 target.
  • The company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.11 per share on $989 million in revenue, up 38.1% year over year, and its board authorized a $500 million share buyback. Insider buying was also notable, including purchases by the CEO and a director.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.3333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EquipmentShare.com from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on EquipmentShare.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of EquipmentShare.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQPT

Insider Buying and Selling at EquipmentShare.com

In other news, CEO Jabbok Schlacks bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bryan Hill purchased 21,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $499,070.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $819,324.66. The trade was a 155.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,271 in the last three months.

EquipmentShare.com Price Performance

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90. EquipmentShare.com has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 131.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter. EquipmentShare.com's quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EquipmentShare.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EquipmentShare.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

EquipmentShare.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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Analyst Recommendations for EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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