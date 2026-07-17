EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ:EQPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.3333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EquipmentShare.com from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on EquipmentShare.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of EquipmentShare.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on EQPT

Insider Buying and Selling at EquipmentShare.com

In other news, CEO Jabbok Schlacks bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bryan Hill purchased 21,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $499,070.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $819,324.66. The trade was a 155.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,271 in the last three months.

EquipmentShare.com Price Performance

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90. EquipmentShare.com has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 131.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter. EquipmentShare.com's quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EquipmentShare.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EquipmentShare.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

EquipmentShare.com Company Profile

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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