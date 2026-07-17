Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AG FY2027 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR - Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. First Majestic Silver's revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AG. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $30.75 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of AG stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $32.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,186 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 355.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,193,589 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 931,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,083 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,837 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the mining company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. First Majestic Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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