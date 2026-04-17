Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centuri Q2 Earnings

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centuri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centuri's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centuri from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.85.

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Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centuri had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Centuri by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,461 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Centuri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,041 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Centuri

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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