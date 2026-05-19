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Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WM FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank now expects Waste Management to earn $8.17 per share in FY2026, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $8.15.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with Waste Management carrying an average "Moderate Buy" rating and an average price target of $255.67. Several firms recently adjusted targets, including Wells Fargo, Barclays, and Robert W. Baird.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results showed EPS of $1.81, beating estimates, while revenue came in slightly below forecasts at $6.23 billion. Waste Management also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.945 per share, payable June 18.
  • Interested in Waste Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year. The consensus estimate for Waste Management's current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.Waste Management's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $4,171,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,944.26. The trade was a 28.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,818 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total value of $1,165,136.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 78,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,084,739.94. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,283. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

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